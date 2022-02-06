Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wanted Chelsea to Sign Ousmane Dembele at All Costs on Transfer Deadline Day

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wanted his side to acquire Ousmane Dembele's signature at all costs on the final day of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The French forward was reportedly told by Barcelona to either sign a contract extension or leave the club after negotiations for an extension were proving difficult.

Chelsea were interested in signing the forward throughout January and by deadline day they were pushing hard for a deal which, in the end, never materialised.

imago1009290469h

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' on January's transfer deadline day.

The German tactician worked with Dembele back in the 2016/17 season at Borussia Dortmund where the Frenchman scored 10 goals in a total of 49 appearances.

Although the report states that Tuchel wanted him 'at all costs', there are conflicting reports that suggest otherwise.

Read More

As transfer insider Dean Jones reports, the European champions didn't push for Dembele in January because they are eyeing up a summer move for the 24-year-old.

The report states that Chelsea are 'considering a transformation' of their attacking line in the summer.

imago1009106395h

Dembele worked with Blues forward Christian Pulisic during that same 2016/17 season at Borussia Dortmund, suggesting Tuchel could be keen to line the two up together in Chelsea's front line.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," Tuchel said of Dembele during the January transfer window.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009290469h
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wanted Chelsea to Sign Ousmane Dembele at All Costs on Transfer Deadline Day

55 seconds ago
imago1009564816h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Praises Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for Attitude

45 minutes ago
imago1005371309h
News

'Ready to Bring Another Trophy Back' - Petr Cech Eyes Up Club World Cup Glory for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1002015511h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects on Chelsea Goal in FA Cup Victory vs Plymouth

2 hours ago
imago1009601414h
News

Saul Niguez 'Feels Lucky' to Be Part of Chelsea's Club World Cup Squad

2 hours ago
imago1009585779h
Transfer News

Report: Tuchel Desperate to Hold Onto Rudiger After Defender Rejects Chelsea's Latest Contract Offer

3 hours ago
imago1009559659h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea's Game Plan In FA Cup Win Over Plymouth Argyle

3 hours ago
imago1006606302h
News

David Moyes Sends Warning to Chelsea Over Declan Rice Value Amid Transfer Interest

4 hours ago