Report: Thomas Tuchel Wanted Chelsea to Sign Ousmane Dembele at All Costs on Transfer Deadline Day

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wanted his side to acquire Ousmane Dembele's signature at all costs on the final day of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The French forward was reportedly told by Barcelona to either sign a contract extension or leave the club after negotiations for an extension were proving difficult.

Chelsea were interested in signing the forward throughout January and by deadline day they were pushing hard for a deal which, in the end, never materialised.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to sign Dembele 'at all costs' on January's transfer deadline day.

The German tactician worked with Dembele back in the 2016/17 season at Borussia Dortmund where the Frenchman scored 10 goals in a total of 49 appearances.

Although the report states that Tuchel wanted him 'at all costs', there are conflicting reports that suggest otherwise.

As transfer insider Dean Jones reports, the European champions didn't push for Dembele in January because they are eyeing up a summer move for the 24-year-old.

The report states that Chelsea are 'considering a transformation' of their attacking line in the summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Dembele worked with Blues forward Christian Pulisic during that same 2016/17 season at Borussia Dortmund, suggesting Tuchel could be keen to line the two up together in Chelsea's front line.

“He is a very good player when he is in his top level," Tuchel said of Dembele during the January transfer window.

"I am very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should have been longer. I needed to leave and he decided to leave."

