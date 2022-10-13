Report: Thomas Tuchel Would Consider England Job

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in managing England if the FA were to part ways with Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has been in charge of England for six years now but has recently come under intense scrutiny from both the fans and the media due to the country's recent performances that have seen them get relegated from League A of the Nations League.

The manager has admitted that his reign as England boss may end regardless of how the country get on in Qatar this winter, which has supporters wondering who might replace the 52-year old.

Southgate admits he is under pressure as England boss IMAGO / Avanti

Matt Law of the Telegraph has reported that Thomas Tuchel is interested in taking over the Three Lions after being relieved of his managerial duties at Chelsea last month.

The German's time at Stamford Bridge ended in sad circumstances, with the Blues' performances falling well below par but his European success with Chelsea would certainly be something the FA wouldn't be able to ignore.

Chelsea dominated the 2020/21 Champions League knockouts, beating Manchester City in the final IMAGO / PA Images

Mauricio Pochettino is another name that has also been banded about as a potential successor to Southgate, with the Argentine in attendance for England 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley at the end of September.

If either manager was to be appointed by the FA, it would be the first time an overseas coach has been appointed as England manager since 2008, when Italian Fabio Capello was brought in to replace Steve McClaren.

Tuchel is said to be keen on continuing his coaching career in England, with the German still living near Chelsea's Cobham training ground but is said to be preparing to head back to his native Germany due to a Visa issue.

