Report: Antonio Rudiger is Thomas Tuchel's 'Favourite Player' Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

Thomas Tuchel's position regarding Antonio Rudiger has been revealed as Chelsea and the defender continue talks over a new contract.

If a new deal is not agreed by January, Rudiger will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano via CBS Sports, Rudiger is among Tuchel's favourite players.

The defender struggled for game time under Frank Lampard but since Tuchel took over, Rudiger has been in immense form and was nominated for UEFA Men's Defender of the Year.

The German recently provided an update on his future.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises.

It was recently reported that the 28-year-old wanted to leave the club as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in the former Stuttgart man.

However, Bayern Munich director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic distanced the German giants from the rumours.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, but Chelsea will have to increase their offer if they are to keep the defender at the club amid interest from elsewhere.

