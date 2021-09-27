September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

1006869043
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger is Thomas Tuchel's 'Favourite Player' Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

31 seconds ago
sipa_33188427
News

'It’s the Perfect Game to Respond' - Andreas Christensen Looks Ahead to Juventus

1 hour ago
sipa_34596359
News

'It Was a Tough Match' - Andreas Christensen Comments on Manchester City Defeat

1 hour ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission, Reflects on Man City Loss

3 hours ago
sipa_35266724
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Willing to Spend £102M to Sign Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt

4 hours ago
Giroud vs Newcastle
News

Olivier Giroud Delivers Honest Admission Regarding 'Obvious Choice' to Leave Chelsea

4 hours ago
Giroud x Tuchel
News

'I Told Tuchel' - Olivier Giroud Reveals Details Behind His Chelsea Departure

5 hours ago
sipa_30011485 (1)
News

Report: Premier League Set for 'Meaningful' Matches Abroad

6 hours ago
Publish date:

Report: Thomas Tuchel's Antonio Rudiger Position Revealed Amid Chelsea Contract Stand-Off

Author:

Thomas Tuchel's position regarding Antonio Rudiger has been revealed as Chelsea and the defender continue talks over a new contract.

If a new deal is not agreed by January, Rudiger will be free to negotiate with foreign clubs ahead of a potential free transfer at the end of the season.

As per Fabrizio Romano via CBS Sports, Rudiger is among Tuchel's favourite players.

1006869045

The defender struggled for game time under Frank Lampard but since Tuchel took over, Rudiger has been in immense form and was nominated for UEFA Men's Defender of the Year.

The German recently provided an update on his future.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger confirmed the significance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea," he emphasises.

1006869043

It was recently reported that the 28-year-old wanted to leave the club as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and PSG were all interested in the former Stuttgart man.

However, Bayern Munich director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic distanced the German giants from the rumours.

Bayern director on Rudi

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Rudiger, but Chelsea will have to increase their offer if they are to keep the defender at the club amid interest from elsewhere.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube