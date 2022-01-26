Report: Mood in Chelsea Squad 'Isn't Good' After 'Brutal' Thomas Tuchel Treatment

Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' style has caused unrest in the attacking department of the Chelsea squad, according to reports.

The goals have dried up in recent weeks for the Blues in the Premier League as they struggle in front of goal, winning just one of their last five league outings.

All of the attackers have wasted chances in front of goal, nobody can be excused, which has seen Tuchel berate his players both during games and in training for the public and rest of the squad to see.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It has seen Tuchel fail to regularly stick with the same attacking lineup as he switches between systems because of not finding the perfect solution.

Against Spurs on Sunday, the Chelsea head coach offered some consistency, keeping the forwards that played against Brighton five days prior.

But the mood in the camp 'isn't good', as per the Athletic, due to the way Tuchel 'uses and treats' them. It has even seen some consider their futures this summer.

But a source, in the report, further adds that the tension is rising because of the 'brutal manner' in which Tuchel deals with his players.

IMAGO / PA Images

The source claims: 'Players (are) regularly subjected to a barrage of criticism for every wrong decision and missed chance in matches and training."

They add: "Inconsistency, both in terms of selection and in attacking roles, (is) the primary reason why none of Chelsea’s forwards have been able to build significant rhythm or chemistry on the pitch.

"A consequence of this is Chelsea’s attackers second-guessing themselves, not playing on instinct and, worse, being afraid to try things and risk giving the ball away."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube