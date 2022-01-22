Report: Thomas Tuchel's Job at Chelsea Safe as Board Give Seal of Approval

Thomas Tuchel's job at Chelsea is under no threat despite a dip in form recently which has been affected by Covid and injury disruption, according to reports.

The German's one year anniversary at Stamford Bridge is approaching in a couple of days and it's been a 12 months to remember.

A Champions League triumph, winning the UEFA Super Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and guiding the Blues to a top four finish. Personal awards have seen Tuchel claim Best Coach of the Year.

IMAGO / PA Images

December and January aren't kind months for Chelsea. They weren't in 2020 for Frank Lampard. A couple of weeks which started the decline that ultimately saw his exit confirmed in January.

Chelsea are experiencing another blip in the same period this time round. No Premier League in four, and Tuchel has had a lot to deal with.

Injuries have severely affected the Blues as have Covid isolations. Tuchel has had to publicly and privately deal with Romelu Lukaku's secret interview which rocked the camp.

Tuchel has been exemplary. So calm and assured. He's dealt with everything thrown at him incredibly well.

As per the Mail, 'Club officials like his public persona and his handling of dressing-room egos'.

IMAGO / Sportimage

They are yet to back him in the January transfer window despite trying to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Lyon to ease the problems at wing-back following the season-ending injury to Ben Chilwell, plus Reece James' hamstring injury.

Chelsea and Roman Abramovich aren't known for being patient. They want success, and quickly. They got that last year with Tuchel's appointment.

But they are prepared to stick with the 48-year-old, and rightly so, with the Mail adding that 'there is no one agitating for change at Stamford Bridge'.

It's good news all round with Tuchel becoming a popular figure among the Chelsea fanbase. For now, Tuchel can focus on getting his side back to winning ways. That starts on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube