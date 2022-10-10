Skip to main content
Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

Chelsea is set to be without a few key players ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League fixture.

Chelsea returns to the Champions League tomorrow night as they travel to San Siro, facing Italian champions AC Milan for the second time. 

In the home fixture, Graham Potter's side managed to take advantage of a weakened AC Milan team, beating them 3-0. Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James helped take Chelsea from the bottom of the group to second. 

Chelsea

Coming into the away leg, Chelsea is set to be without a few players. It has been reported that N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Fofana were the only players missing in today's training session at Cobham earlier this afternoon. 

Kante is still yet to return to match fitness and was expected to miss this game after he picked up a muscle injury earlier this season when Chelsea took on Tottenham Hotspur. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fofana was forced to come off last Wednesday in the 38th minute after he scored Chelsea's opening goal in the home tie. The Frenchmen was unfortunately spotted leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches after the game and is expected to be out for a month. 

Wesley Fofana

Ziyech's absence remains rather interesting, the Morrocaan winger made a five-minute appearance on the weekend in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves, but didn't seem to pick up any knock or injury. 

Everyone else is set to be fit and prepared for Tuesday night and board the plane leaving for Italy later today.

Read More Chelsea Stories

imago1015736630h
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Interested In Signing N'Golo Kante From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Fikayo Tomori vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori Seeks Champions League Revenge vs Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Raheem Sterling
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: AC Milan Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

AC Milan Vs Chelsea Match Preview: UEFA Champions League

By Luka Foley
Slonina
Transfer News

Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract

By Dylan McBennett