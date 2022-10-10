Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

Chelsea returns to the Champions League tomorrow night as they travel to San Siro, facing Italian champions AC Milan for the second time.

In the home fixture, Graham Potter's side managed to take advantage of a weakened AC Milan team, beating them 3-0. Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James helped take Chelsea from the bottom of the group to second.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Coming into the away leg, Chelsea is set to be without a few players. It has been reported that N'Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Fofana were the only players missing in today's training session at Cobham earlier this afternoon.

Kante is still yet to return to match fitness and was expected to miss this game after he picked up a muscle injury earlier this season when Chelsea took on Tottenham Hotspur.

Fofana was forced to come off last Wednesday in the 38th minute after he scored Chelsea's opening goal in the home tie. The Frenchmen was unfortunately spotted leaving Stamford Bridge on crutches after the game and is expected to be out for a month.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Ziyech's absence remains rather interesting, the Morrocaan winger made a five-minute appearance on the weekend in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves, but didn't seem to pick up any knock or injury.

Everyone else is set to be fit and prepared for Tuesday night and board the plane leaving for Italy later today.

