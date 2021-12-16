Report: Three Chelsea Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Everton Clash

Three Chelsea players have tested positive for COVID-19, throwing Thomas Tuchel's plans into disarray as the Blues prepare to host Everton.

It is unclear as to what implications this will have on Thursday night's clash, with a decision set to be made in due course.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, three senior players have tested positive for Coronavirus and have been mixing with the rest of the squad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Goal reported that the Blues' pre-match plans have been severely disrupted as Chelsea are the latest Premier League side to receive positive test results.

As things stand, there is 'no indicaton' that the match will be postponed but the situation could change before the evening.

Tuchel was reportedly ready to include two of those players in his thoughts for a home date with Everton, but has seen his pre-match planning thrown up in the air.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is believed that all of those set to sit out upcoming outings have been in contact with the rest of the Chelsea squad, with a full training session completed on Wednesday.

The last thing that Tuchel's side want is a postponement due to the congested fixture schedule that the Blues already face, with the Club World Cup set to be played in February.

It is difficult to see where a postponed fixture could be rearranged and played as Chelsea are already playing up to three matches a week during a packed festive schedule.

It remains to be seen as to whether the clash will go ahead, but as for now it is under threat.

