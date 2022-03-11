Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Three UK in Discussion Over Long Term Removal of Logo From Chelsea Shirts

Chelsea's shirt sponsors Three UK are in discussion over the long term removal of their logo, according to reports.

This comes after it was reported that the company were in dicussions with Chelsea.

It was announced that Roman Abramovich  was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen, with public criticism of the Russian in the media.

As per Simon Stone, Three are now in dicussions over the long-term reoval of the logo on Chelsea shirts.

Three previously stated they are: “reviewing the situation and are in discussions with Chelsea FC."

The company have temporarily suspended their sponsorship with Chelsea.

Three became Chelsea's main partner in a three-year deal running from the 2020/2021 season, with an option to extend.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

imago1010493709h

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

However, with public scrutiny surrounding the Club, Three are set to withdraw their sponsorship of Chelsea and want their logo removed from the shirt.

This comes after Trivago, Chelsea's Training Wear sponsor, confirmed they will keep their deal and are 'looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process'.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Adapt When Required Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms17 minutes ago
imago1010480213h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Newcastle United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono32 minutes ago
imago1010493576h
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Don’t Care if Neutrals Don’t Want Chelsea or Newcastle to Win

By Nick Emms48 minutes ago
imago1009716097h (1)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

By Matt Debono50 minutes ago
imago1010489512h
News

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Importance for Chelsea to Maintain Trust Between Players & Staff During Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0077529387h
News

Nick Candy Makes Promise to Chelsea Fans Amid Takeover Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010480001h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Be Allowed to Resume Ticket Sales If Profits Donated to Ukraine

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010489512h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Ready for Newcastle Clash Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

By Nick Emms2 hours ago