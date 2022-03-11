Report: Three UK in Discussion Over Long Term Removal of Logo From Chelsea Shirts

Chelsea's shirt sponsors Three UK are in discussion over the long term removal of their logo, according to reports.

It was announced that Roman Abramovich was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen, with public criticism of the Russian in the media.

As per Simon Stone, Three are now in dicussions over the long-term reoval of the logo on Chelsea shirts.

Three previously stated they are: “reviewing the situation and are in discussions with Chelsea FC."

The company have temporarily suspended their sponsorship with Chelsea.

Three became Chelsea's main partner in a three-year deal running from the 2020/2021 season, with an option to extend.

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

However, with public scrutiny surrounding the Club, Three are set to withdraw their sponsorship of Chelsea and want their logo removed from the shirt.

This comes after Trivago, Chelsea's Training Wear sponsor, confirmed they will keep their deal and are 'looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process'.

