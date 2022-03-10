Report: Three UK Were Set to Acivate Two-Year Extension Clause Before Suspending Chelsea Sponsorship

Chelsea shirt sponsors Three UK were set to extend their deal with the European champions but in light of Blues owner Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government, they have decided to suspend their deal.

Abramovich announced he would be selling Chelsea FC last week after pressure mounting that his assets would be frozen.

However, fans across the UK have woken up this morning to the news that the Russian billionaire has now been sanctioned by the government, thus the sale of the club will be put on hold.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As reported by Goal, via Nizaar Kinsella, Three UK were on the verge of activating a two-year extension clause on their £40 million-a-year sponsorship arrangement with Chelsea.

The deal has since been stalled amid the sanctions that Abramovich is facing.

Three's relationship with the Blues was said to be 'under review' following the news of the sanctioning and the telecommunications company has since provided the following statement:

“We have requested Chelsea football club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately.

"However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do."

Goal goes on to state in their report that Three UK were very happy with the arrangement they had prior to the Abramovich news, but now their relationship is under a serious threat.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube