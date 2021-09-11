September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Timo Werner Not Ruling Out Chelsea Exit Amid Bayern Munich Links

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is open to leaving the club amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 25-year-old endured a mixed campaign during his first season at Stamford Bridge, as he failed to nail down the centre-forward role after missing a plethora of golden opportunities for the Blues.

However, the Germany international, who registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 52 outings across all competitions last term, started to recover from a poor run of form following Thomas Tuchel's arrival to west London in January.

Havertz Werner

As reported by 90min, while Werner is not currently unhappy at Chelsea, the former RB Leizpig remains open to an exit if he fails to get regular first-team minutes under his belt following Romelu Lukaku's return to the five-time Premier League champions.

With the forward having an eye on next year's World Cup in Qatar, Werner has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months, but no such transfer is currently part of the attacker's plans as it stands.

It is worth noting however, that Werner is not ruling out an exit from the European champions, as the German understands that a lack of action on club level could cost him a starting place for his country next summer, and a potential departure in January could materialise for the striker.

Timo turning

Since Lukaku's arrival to the club for a staggering sum of £97.5 million, Werner has seen himself being dropped to the bench after starting the Blues' 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

With the likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech all battling it out for two places behind the central striker, which will now be Lukaku more often that not, Werner is aware that regular minutes could prove to be difficult to come by.

However, the Stuttgart academy graduate remains a dangerous wide option for Thomas Tuchel, who has recently stated that he will surely explore the opportunity of operating Werner and Lukaku together in attack, which could be at the cost of Mount or Havertz, who have both made an eye-catching start to the season.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1005573037
News

'Everyone is Hungry' - Andreas Christensen Confirms Chelsea Ambitions for New Season

1006514241
News

'Wasn't The Expected Debut' - Saul Niguez Reflects on His Difficult Chelsea Debut

1006511756
News

Romelu Lukaku Makes Celebration Vow Following Aston Villa Brace

1005578872 (2)
News

'It's About Discipline' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Personal Routine When Preparing for Matches

sipa_34332481
News

'I'm Super Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Emotions Regarding Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Inclusions

pjimage (20)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Interest in Jules Kounde Amid Failed Transfer Bids

sipa_34332502
News

'It is Not Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea

4753883
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Louis Van Gaal's Tactical Praise