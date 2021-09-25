Report: Timo Werner's Pre-Contract With Bayern Munich Revealed Before Chelsea Move

Chelsea forward Timo Werner had signed a pre-contract agreement with Bayern Munich in 2019 before insisting the deal was cancelled, according to reports.

The striker instead chose to join Chelsea, where he lifted the UEFA Champions League in his first season in London.

As per Goal, Werner had previously agreed to join Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich.

The striker was on a contract that expired in 2020 and had agreed to join the Bundesliga side as a free agent before learning vital information that put the move in jeapordy.

Werner found out that the then-Bayern manager Niko Kovac and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic were 'not keen' on the player.

Werner told his agent to cancel the deal, after having previously rejected Liverpool to stay in Germany.

He ended up not moving at all, signing a contract extension with the German club before departing for Chelsea a year later after an impressive season with RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich were 'asked to comment' on the story by Goal, but rejected the request.

Werner didn't have the best goalscoring start to life at Chelsea but played a vital role as Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League trophy.

The forward will be looking to add more goals to his game during his second season at Stamford Bridge as the Blues wish to compete on all fronts this season.

Speaking on the start of the season, Werner said: "It's good to be back on the score sheet, good to score at Stamford Bridge and I'm happy that I'm back on the pitch," said Werner.

"I think that the last few weeks were not very easy for me, but every goal, every assist brings me back on track, so it was good for me today and also for the team."

