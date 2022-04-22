Skip to main content

Report: Boehly & Wyss Confident as Chelsea Takeover Process Nears End

Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss are confident in being named the preferred bidder for Chelsea as the takeover process concludes in the coming weeks, according to reports.

The consortium are one of three final bidders hoping to be successful in their pursuit of Chelsea, alongside Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's groups.

As per Nicola Imfeld, Boehly and Wyss' consortium are 'very confident' as the takeover process nears its end.

The journalist wrote: "The sale process is now nearing its end and a Swiss-American takeover of Chelsea seems imminent. Hearing that Wyss/Boehly are very confident."

Boehly was pictured at Stamford Bridge once again on Wednesday night as Chelsea faced Arsenal in Premier League action, attending the match with advisor Daniel Finkelstein.

With the Ricketts family withdrawing their bid for the club, the Boehly-Wyss consortium were handed a boost in their pursuit for the club, with the Ricketts family previously believed to be frontrunners.

Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as last weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

It is believed that Raine will name their preferred bidder by May as they look to have new owners in place as soon as possible, with Boehly and Wyss both increasingly more confident of their bids.

