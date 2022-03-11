Report: Todd Boehly & Hansorj Wyss Confident of Chelsea Purchase Despite Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss remain confident of buying Chelsea following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government, according to reports.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen, making a sale impossible under his stewardship.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

And the Boehly-Wyss consortium remain confident that they can complete the purchase, according to several reports.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Telegraph Football report that the group are confident they would receive government and Premier League approval to take control of Chelsea.

Boehly's successful part-ownership of the LA Dodgers baseball team makes him an attractive proposition and the unnamed businessman in the party is believed to have experience within property development, which could be put to use on Stamford Bridge.

Furthermore, speaking to Blick after the sanctions, Wyss has confirmed that he remains interested in purchasing Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

Therefore, it seems like a sale could still be likely despite Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government.

With interest still high in the club, Chelsea are set to hold talks with the government to discuss the next step in the sale process and could ask to ammend the current license that the club have been granted.

The special license takes effect from March 10 2022 and expires on May 31 2022. HM Treasury may vary, revoke or suspend this license at any time and the details have been revealed.

