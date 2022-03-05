Skip to main content
Report: Todd Boehly Has £2.5BN Offer to Buy Chelsea Rejected

Todd Boehly, who is working with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, has had a £2.5 billion offer rejected to buy Chelsea, according to reports.

Roman Abramovich confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per Sky News, the consortium have had an offer of £2.5 billion rejeted this week.

imago1010338757h

It was previously reported that Wyss and Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however now they have had a bid rejected.

It was reported that Abramovich has already received bids in the region of £3 billion for the club but these do not match his £4 billion valuation.

The sale comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine leaving the Chelsea owner under pressure to sell the Stamford Bridge club.

Read More

imago1010295040h

There are several interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

It remains to be seen as to who Abramovich will sell for but it could take up until May for a new owner to be found.

imago1010084245h
