Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model

After providing a report earlier in the day on Tuesday, Ben Jacobs elaborated on his initial discussion of Chelsea's pursuit of Christoph Freund for the role of Sporting Director.

Jacobs reported that, following discussions with Freund himself, new owner Todd Boehly came away impressed with the Red Bull model and is keen to emulate it by way of affiliating Chelsea with feeder clubs.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Freund is said to be 'data-driven', which is something that Boehly is looking for in a candidate. He was surprised by how little data was used by Chelsea's owners before him and is keen to revamp the club's usage of data.

The Austrian is not the only candidate for the role, but he is the current leader and is said to be 'very open' to it. He also has a close relationship with Paul Mitchell, someone who Chelsea may look to in their potential future search for a technical director.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Freund's current club RB Salzburg are aware of these discussions, though they do not appear to be doing anything to stop them. A meeting is planned in the coming days between Freund and Graham Potter, where the idea of working together will surely be discussed at length.

