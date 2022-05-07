Report: Todd Boehly-Led Consortium Set to Offer New Chelsea Contracts to Mason Mount & Reece James

Todd Boehly's consortium, who are the soon-to-be owners of Chelsea Football Club, look set to offer new contracts to academy graduates Mason Mount and Reece James.

The two English youngsters are two of the first names on the west London side's team sheet week-in-week-out and are pivotal to many of the club's successes.

With the recent uncertainty surrounding the club, many foreign sides had taken an interest in the duo in the hope of snatching either one of them away from Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As Ben Jacobs reports, the Blues' duo are set to be offered new deals by Boehly's consortium who will most likely soon be in charge of the west London giants.

The pair are critical to the club's future and will likely be at the core of any plans for the side's future direction.

Mount's current contract will see him at the club until 2024, with James under contract until the following year.

While that means both players still have a couple of years left at Chelsea on their current deals, the European champions will be desperate to tie the duo down on a longer-term basis.

IMAGO / News Images

The contracts may also include big money buy-out clauses in an attempt to deter any potential foreign interest away from the English gems.

Mason Mount has 50 appearances across all competitions to his name so far this season, with James registering 34. The latter was forced to miss out on a couple of months of action due to a hamstring injury.

