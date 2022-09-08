Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager

It has been a hectic last week for Chelsea after making some key signings on transfer deadline day and now the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager was relieved of his duties yesterday morning after it was rumoured Tuchel fell out with some of the players and the Chelsea board.

IMAGO / News Images

Soon after the announcement of Tuchel's departure, Chelsea got in contact with Brighton And Hove Albion to approach Graham Potter as a potential replacement.

After successful negotiations with the English manager, Graham Potter was offered a five-year contract with Chelsea to become their new manager.

Earlier today it was announced by the club that Potter accepted the contract and has taken over as head coach.

In an interview with Chelsea, Boehly spoke about his thoughts about the Blue's new manager.

"We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea. He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the Club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful Club.

"He's had a major impact at his previous Clubs’ & we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea. We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team & the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months & years."

Potter is expected to take charge of Chelsea in their upcoming game on Saturday against Fulham in the Premier League.

Read More Chelsea Stories