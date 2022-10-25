Skip to main content
Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

It is being reported that Todd Boehly will continue to act as Chelsea sporting director in January.

It is now becoming a reality that Chelsea will not be able to meet their goal of having their next sporting director appointed by the January transfer window. This was an ambitious goal, so it not being attained is hardly a reason for concern. 

The Blues will continue their search to fill this position but, according to recent reports by Ben Jacobs, owner Todd Boehly will continue to act as the club's sporting director in the meantime. The club is not in a rush to appoint a director and are willing to wait as long as needed. 

Todd Boehly
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boehly himself reportedly enjoyed his time in the role over the summer, making him comfortable continuing in a role that is still new to him. The club's numerous other recent appointments now make him able to take his time finding a new sporting director. 

Additionally, Jacobs reported that the Blues are still looking to acquire other clubs in search of a multi-club model. Options are being considered in places such as France, Portugal, Belgium, and Brazil.

There has not been a new timeline placed on the appointment of this new sporting director, unlike before. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Stamford Bridge
Transfer News

BREAKING: Chelsea Set To Appoint Monaco Technical Director Laurence Stewart

By Dylan McBennett
Weston Mckennie
Transfer News

Report: Weston Mckennie Could Be A Target For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Konrad Laimer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Renew Interest In Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

By Dylan McBennett
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Arsen Zakharyan To Chelsea Remains Blocked By Sanctions

By Dylan McBennett
Marc Cucurella vs West Ham
News

Marc Cucurella Recently Suffered From Tonsillitis

By Stephen Smith
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Match Coverage

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Won't Be 'Selfish' Before The Qatar World Cup

By Melissa Edwards
Kai Havertz
Transfer News

Report: No Change In Kai Havertz Situation At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett