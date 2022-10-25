Report: Todd Boehly To Be Sporting Director In January

It is now becoming a reality that Chelsea will not be able to meet their goal of having their next sporting director appointed by the January transfer window. This was an ambitious goal, so it not being attained is hardly a reason for concern.

The Blues will continue their search to fill this position but, according to recent reports by Ben Jacobs, owner Todd Boehly will continue to act as the club's sporting director in the meantime. The club is not in a rush to appoint a director and are willing to wait as long as needed.

IMAGO / PA Images

Boehly himself reportedly enjoyed his time in the role over the summer, making him comfortable continuing in a role that is still new to him. The club's numerous other recent appointments now make him able to take his time finding a new sporting director.

Additionally, Jacobs reported that the Blues are still looking to acquire other clubs in search of a multi-club model. Options are being considered in places such as France, Portugal, Belgium, and Brazil.

There has not been a new timeline placed on the appointment of this new sporting director, unlike before.

