Todd Boehly's consortium are likely to hand goalkeeper Edouard Mendy a pay rise at Chelsea following their takeover from Roman Abramovich, it has been reported.

The American-Swiss consortium are set to take over as owners and are already planning their first moves at Chelsea.

As per the Telegraph, Boehly is likely to look to hand the Blues goalkeeper a pay rise.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for the Senegal international, calling him 'fantastic' during Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

"Fantastic. He won AFCON and now the rematch of the final against Egypt. He made it again through penalties, and won again on penalties.

"It’s a strong, strong team (Senegal) and I think they, and he deserves to go there (to the World Cup). Brilliant 18 months and he will arrive with a competitive team in Qatar."

The goalkeeper joined Chelsea under Frank Lampard and won his first trophy in Blue as he lifted the UEFA Champions League under Tuchel last season but is still on his initial contract signed when he joined the club.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

He currently earns around £60,000-a-week but is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe and is expected to receive a muchly improved contract offer when Boehly walks through the door at Stamford Bridge.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were set to hand Mendy an improved deal, before Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale and was sanctioned by the UK Government.

It remains to be seen as to when the deal will be done for Chelsea to be sold, with it looking likely to come towards the end of the month.

