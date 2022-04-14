Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Todd Boehly to Have 'Operational Control' of Chelsea Despite Minority Stake in Bid

Todd Boehly, spearhead of one of the four preferred bidders to take over Chelsea, will have 'operational control' of the club, should his bid win, according to reports.

The American businessman is part of a consortium-backed bid, alongside a number of other names.

With the deadline for final bids today, Thursday 14 April, a preferred bidder to take over the club is set to be announced next week, as per the Times, who also report that the decision will be based on the future of the club rather than the highest bidder.

imago1010338772h

As per Sky News, Todd Boehly will have 'operational control' of Chelsea, should his consortium-backed bid win.

Despite this, the American businessman will have a minority stake in the club, after Californian investment firm, Clearlake Capital, who are backing the bid, will become the largest shareholder with 50% ownership.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boehly, on the other hand, alongside co-investors Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein will all have minority holdings in the club.

Boehly's bid, alongside all the other three preferred bidders, have used an alternative funding (in this case the investment of Clearlake Capital) to bolster their finances to take over.

imago1004286174h

The other three bidding parties in line are spearheaded by the likes of the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

With one preferred bidder expected to be announced next week, the wait for Chelsea fans to know who will succeed Roman Abramovich should soon be over.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010204784h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1010365388h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1010252278h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Lack of Takeover Clarity

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1004286174h
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Stakes in Chelsea Revealed as Clearlake Capital Set to Take at Least 50%

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011277357h
Transfer News

Revealed: The Four Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea Takeover Situation Drags on

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010338772h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Will Decide on Their Preferred Bidder to Take Over Club

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1010500719h
News

Report: All Four Bidding Parties to Buy Chelsea Confirm They Will Make Cash-Only Offers

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago