Report: Todd Boehly to Have 'Operational Control' of Chelsea Despite Minority Stake in Bid

Todd Boehly, spearhead of one of the four preferred bidders to take over Chelsea, will have 'operational control' of the club, should his bid win, according to reports.

The American businessman is part of a consortium-backed bid, alongside a number of other names.

With the deadline for final bids today, Thursday 14 April, a preferred bidder to take over the club is set to be announced next week, as per the Times, who also report that the decision will be based on the future of the club rather than the highest bidder.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As per Sky News, Todd Boehly will have 'operational control' of Chelsea, should his consortium-backed bid win.

Despite this, the American businessman will have a minority stake in the club, after Californian investment firm, Clearlake Capital, who are backing the bid, will become the largest shareholder with 50% ownership.

Boehly, on the other hand, alongside co-investors Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein will all have minority holdings in the club.

Boehly's bid, alongside all the other three preferred bidders, have used an alternative funding (in this case the investment of Clearlake Capital) to bolster their finances to take over.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The other three bidding parties in line are spearheaded by the likes of the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

With one preferred bidder expected to be announced next week, the wait for Chelsea fans to know who will succeed Roman Abramovich should soon be over.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube