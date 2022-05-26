Skip to main content

Report: Todd Boehly to Spend Summer in UK Amid Takeover at Chelsea

Todd Boehly is set to spend most of the summer in the UK as he prepares for Chelsea's next campaign amid his pending takeover of the club, according to reports.

The Blues are preparing to be under new ownership just three months after Roman Abramovich put them up for sale. 

Boehly and his consortium will soon complete the estimated £4.25 billion purchase of the club, with the co-owner of MLB side LA Dodgers already attending some of Chelsea's games in recent weeks. 

According to the Evening Standard the American businessman will spend most of the summer in the UK in order to help prepare for next season.

He wants the club to be able to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool once the season commences, as well as 'be in immediate contention' for a first Premier League title since 2017.

Boehly and Tuchel are also said to have already met each other since the end of the season, with the former set to spend 'significant time' with the latter in order to outline the new era at the club.

As well as this, the club's new owner and his consortium will hand the manager a transfer kitty of around £200 million for the summer window, with some areas of the team needing to be reinforced ahead of next season.

They also hold the German manager in high regard, noting him as one of the 'very best' head coaches in world football.

Jules Kounde is looking likely to be one of the club's first signings of the summer and new era, with the Frenchman already having a verbal agreement with the Blues.

