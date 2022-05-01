Todd Boehly's consortium, who were selected as the preferred bidder for Chelsea, offered more in their bid for the club than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who made a late bid for the London side.

The consortium, which involves Clearlake Capital, beat competition from Ratcliffe, who made a late offer, to be named as the preferred bidder and have the chance to enter exclusive talks ahead of taking over at Chelsea.

As per Sky News, Boehly had offered a total price that was slightly higher than the £4.25 billion publicly pledged by Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe submitted an 11th-hour bid to buy the club on the same day as the Raine Group announced their preferred bidder to take over.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”



However, it appears that Ratcliffe's bid was not as large as that submitted by Boehly in terms of finances.

An insider has suggested that Ratcliffe and his Ineos group would now need to table a substantially higher offer in order to persuade Roman Abramovich to enter negotiations.

However, with the Premier League 'advanced' in their scrutiny of the Boehly consortium under its Owners And Directors Test, it appears that Ratcliffe will fall short with his late bid.

It was previously reported that Boehly's group are 'overfunded', with this perhaps being the deciding factor for his bid.

