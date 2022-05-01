Skip to main content

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Bid Offered More Than Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £4.25BN

Todd Boehly's consortium, who were selected as the preferred bidder for Chelsea, offered more in their bid for the club than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who made a late bid for the London side.

The consortium, which involves Clearlake Capital, beat competition from Ratcliffe, who made a late offer, to be named as the preferred bidder and have the chance to enter exclusive talks ahead of taking over at Chelsea.

As per Sky News, Boehly had offered a total price that was slightly higher than the £4.25 billion publicly pledged by Ratcliffe.

imago0043570709h

Ratcliffe submitted an 11th-hour bid to buy the club on the same day as the Raine Group announced their preferred bidder to take over.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

However, it appears that Ratcliffe's bid was not as large as that submitted by Boehly in terms of finances.

imago1011305893h

An insider has suggested that Ratcliffe and his Ineos group would now need to table a substantially higher offer in order to persuade Roman Abramovich to enter negotiations.

However, with the Premier League 'advanced' in their scrutiny of the Boehly consortium under its Owners And Directors Test, it appears that Ratcliffe will fall short with his late bid.

It was previously reported that Boehly's group are 'overfunded', with this perhaps being the deciding factor for his bid.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011575774h
News

Thomas Tuchel on 'Example' Captain Cesar Azpilicueta's Impact at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011305893h (1)
News

Report: Premier League 'Advanced' in Owners & Directors Test for Boehly Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011705551h
News

Report: Chelsea's Uncertain Future Could Spell Potential Mason Mount Departure

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011702193h
News

Thomas Tuchel Condemns Everton's Aggression in 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011702009h
News

Frank Lampard States That He Knew Chelsea Players Would Get Frustrated During Everton Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011539231h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Target Potential Summer Swoop for Chelsea Left-Back Marcos Alonso

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011705469h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Admission About Chelsea's Top Four Chances This Season

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011653027h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Did Not Use Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea's Loss to Everton

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago