Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Stakes in Chelsea Revealed as Clearlake Capital Set to Take at Least 50%

American businessman Todd Boehly's consortium stakes have been revealed, with Californian investment firm Clearlake Capital set to take at least 50% ownership should the bid be successful, according to reports.

Chelsea have been undergoing a takeover process ever since current owner Roman Abramovich was subject to sanctions by the UK government at the beginning of March.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder to take over the west London club is set to be announced as early as next week.

imago1011183828h

As Sky Sports reports, Clearlake Capiral, a Californian investment firm backing Todd Boehly's consortium bid for the club, would own 50% of Chelsea's shares, should the bid be successful.

As per sources close to the bid, Boehly himself would own a significant minority stake in the club, despite being the spearhead of the bid.

Co-investors Mark Walter, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein would also own minority shareholdings in the European champions.

Boehly would, however, have 'operational control' of the club, as per the same source.

imago1004286174h

The other three bidding parties, spearheaded by the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca respectively, have all been amassing new investors in recent weeks as they attempt to appear favourites in line for the club.

As such, they all hope to increase their chances of taking over, despite presumably assuming smaller shares in the club themselves.

The deadline for final bids is today, Thursday 14 April, and as a result, a new prospective owner is expected to be announced very soon.

