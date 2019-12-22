Absolute Chelsea
Report: Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea produced an incredible away performance to secure all three points against Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in the Premier League. 

A brace from Willian handed Frank Lampard's side the victory, who blew the hosts apart from minute one to ninety at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

The wins sees Chelsea continue in fourth spot, extending their gap to four points ahead of Sheffield Untied who sit in fifth. 

----------

Frank Lampard made bold decisions ahead of the crunch clash before Christmas, which saw his side revert to a three at the back for the second time this season in the Premier League. 

Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori were at the heart of the backline for Chelsea, whilst Mason Mount, Willian and Tammy Abraham were tasked with spearheading the Chelsea attack. 

The visitors made an excellent start to the game - dominant on the ball, and showed signs of control against an inform Tottenham side. 

Chelsea converted their possession into the first goal of the game, highlighting their ruthlessness in north London.

Willian caught Spurs sleeping at the corner, as he tricked his way onto his right-foot with a step over to create space for a shot inside the box, and the Brazilian whipped his effort into the far post past Paulo Gazzaniga to give Chelsea a deserved lead. 

But Chelsea weren't finished. They created plenty of chances through Tammy Abraham, who held the ball up brilliantly for the Blues, and his all-round game showed real matureness on an emphatic afternoon for Frank Lampard's side. 

Spurs nearly had a leveller through Harry Kane after Moussa Sissoko cut it back to the forward, but he blazed it over the bar. 

The Frenchman nearly found himself in trouble, and probably fortunate to get away with at least a yellow card. He saw an opportunity to dispossess a back pass to Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the midfielder failed to do so and wiped the Spaniard out. 

Just before the half-time break, Chelsea were awarded a penalty. Paulo Gazzaniga missed the ball, and his air-clearance led to wiping out the oncoming Marcos Alonso. Initially, Anthony Taylor gave a foul to the hosts, but VAR intervened and awarded Chelsea a penalty. 

Screenshot 2019-12-22 at 20.23.28
Chelsea produced their best performance of the season yet against Tottenham Hotspur and were rewarded with three points.Getty Images

Willian stepped up, and cooly placed it into the right-hand corner sending Gazzaniga the wrong way to double Chelsea's lead, and to secure his second of the afternoon. 

After the break, Jose Mourinho converted to a back three to match Chelsea up, but the Blues continued on from their impressive opening 45. 

Tammy Abraham thought he got on the scoresheet after tapping home following Gazzaniga's spill, but the flag denied the 22-year-old of a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game though spiralled into a heated affair, and Son Heung-min was shown a red card following a kick out at defender Antonio Rudiger. Once again, VAR checked the foul, and overturned Taylor's decision and put the hosts down to ten men. 

But unfortunately, the superb result for Chelsea was tainted by an incident in the stand. Antonio Rudiger was allegedly racially abused by the home supporters, whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga had objects thrown at him behind the goal.  

----------

Frank Lampard expressed his delight at the full-time whistle, which sees Chelsea remain in the top-four for now, and they end their poor run of form, which saw them lose four in five in the league. 

The student beat the master in north London; a happy Christmas for Chelsea, whilst Jose Mourinho's side have to reflect on an afternoon where they hardly showed up, and were tactically outclassed by Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side. 

----------

