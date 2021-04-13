NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Report: Tottenham looking to replace José Mourinho with ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is being considered as a potential candidate to replace José Mourinho as Tottenham head coach.

The 62-year-old is currently looking for a managerial position and was even linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in the weeks leading to Frank Lampard's dismissal as Chelsea boss in January.

According to Rai Sport via Sport Witness, though they are yet to make an official offer, Spurs 'would like' to bring the Italian to north London following a dismal run of results under Mourinho, which has seen the Lilywhites drop to seventh in the league table, six points off the top four.

Sarri was relieved of his duties as Juventus boss following the Bianconeri's shock defeat to Lyon in the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League last season.

Despite making a blistering start to the campaign, Tottenham are looking set to miss out on Champions League qualification; they could, however, finish the season with silverware should they manage to beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

Following a 2-2 draw at Newcastle last week, Spurs' league campaign hit another blow at the weekend as they lost 3-1 to Manchester United - a result that has put severe pressure on Mourinho with just seven league games left to go.

The 2019 Champions League finalists are targeting a move for Sarri, but they haven't made contact with intermediary Fali Ramadani, who played a key role in finalising the boss' switch to Chelsea in 2018.

The report further states that Sarri would be 'prefer' a return to Napoli and that he's turned down several other offers in recent months, including Marseille, who wanted to appoint him ahead of Jorge Sampaoli, as per Rai Sport and relayed by Area Napoli.

