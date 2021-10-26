Report: Trevoh Chalobah Agrees 'Deal in Principle' to Extend Chelsea Contract

Trevoh Chalobah has reportedly agreed a 'deal in principle' with Chelsea to extend his stay at the club, according to the Athletic.

The defender has a contract until 2023 but has broken through to Thomas Tuchel's first team this season and is set to be rewarded.

As per the Athletic, it is understood that a deal lasting 'four or five years has now been basically agreed on principle'.

It was previously reported that the defender was close to agreeing a deal at the club and now it appears that an announcement is imminent.

The defender looked impressive in pre-season and Chalobah has been rewarded with regular minutes this season by Tuchel, starting in their last three league matches.

Tuchel was set to loan Chalobah out for the season but the Blues boss made a U-turn as the Englishman wooed him and convinced him to keep him around at Cobham.

Now it is up to Chalobah to keep up his fine form and work his way into Tuchel's starting XI this season.

The 22-year-old's contract extension comes as a boost to the Blues as they have struggled to renew Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's deals, which are both up at the end of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva's contracts also expire at the end of the current campaign, leaving Chalobah as one of the only defenders at the club beyond this season as things stand.

