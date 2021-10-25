Report: Trevoh Chalobah Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract

    • October 25, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Star Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract

    Trevoh Chalobah is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract at Chelsea, according to reports.

    The 22-year-old is set to see his fine start to the campaign rewarded with a new deal in west London. 

    He spent the season on loan in France last season at FC Lorient, but returned to Thomas Tuchel's camp for pre-season and impressed throughout which saw him be handed a start against Crystal Palace in August on the opening day of the Premier League season, to which he scored in too - an emotional day for the versatile defender.

    Chalobah has been rewarded with regular minutes this season by Tuchel, starting in their last three league matches. 

    His current deal expires in 2022 and talks have been ongoing over an extension. 

    Adam Newson now reports that talks between the club and Chalobah's representatives have been going on for 'some time' and an agreement is now 'close'. 

    Tuchel was set to loan Chalobah out for the season but the Blues boss made a U-turn as the Englishman wooed him and convinced him to keep him around at Cobham. 

    "I think he did a fantastic pre-season with us and he’s a very good player and even more importantly a top character," Tuchel said back in August. "He has both feet on the ground and he took his chance very impressively.

    "He played very, very good matches in pre-season, he performed 120 minutes against Villarreal and another strong 90 minutes against Crystal Palace.

    "So I think it’s very logical that he stays with us and is looking for his chance here. We let some players go and Trevoh is the guy we absolutely want to keep and this is the status for him."

