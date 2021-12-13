Report: Trevoh Chalobah 'in Contention' for Chelsea's Clash Against Everton on Thursday

Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Report: Trevoh Chalobah 'in Contention' for Chelsea's Clash Against Everton

Author:

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah may be 'in contention' for selection for his side's encounter with Everton on Thursday evening, according to reports.

The defender picked up a hamstring injury against Watford at the beginning of December, forcing him out of action.

Despite remaining sidelined recently due to injury, football.london believes that Trevoh Chalobah will step up his recovery on Monday and will be in contention to make the squad for Chelsea's visit to Everton on Thursday.

Prior to Chelsea's 3-2 win over Leeds United, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel announced that both Chalobah and N'Golo Kante would be back in training on Tuesday, ahead of their next fixture.

"Trevoh and N'Golo will be, as it seems, back in team training next Tuesday, so I don't know if the Everton game will be too early but let's take it step by step," he told the official Chelsea website.

Read More

Jorginho, who has also been struggling with injuries recently, has been forced to push through in games due to his side's number of injuries, which Thomas Tuchel praised him for following the Leeds clash.

"He is super important," Tuchel told the media, as quoted by football.london. "Jorgi has sacrificed himself for many weeks, actually.

"I was aware this moment would come where he would suffer because he played Champions League campaign with us, the Euros with Italy, and all their World Cup qualifiers.

"So there has not only been a physical effort for him it's been mentally very demanding.

"He had no pre-season, started the Super Cup game straight away. So I knew there would be a point in the season he feels his body and wouldn't be fully fit."

