Report: Trevoh Chalobah Set for Training Return as Chelsea Target Spurs Return Date

Trevoh Chalobah is set to return to Chelsea training ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports.

This comes after the defender suffered a hamstring tear against Liverpool, being forced into a substitution.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea will attempt to reintroduce Chalobah to training this week.

imago1008934179h

The report continues to state that he will likely be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Chelsea players have been given two days off by Thomas Tuchel, with the players returning to training on Friday ahead of the weekend's clash.

This comes after the German stated this his side 'badly need' days off to recover after drawing with Brighton.

Read More

"So, so badly," responded to Tuchel on how much Chelsea need a day or two off to recover, as quoted by football.london.

imago1008938377h

"It's like this. We play since November. We are the team that plays and plays and plays. We need to recharge the batteries, disconnect. This is my feeling and it's why I give the players two days off.

"We will prepare for two days, use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday because we have a game against Tottenham."

Chelsea have been handed a huge boost with Chalobah set to return ahead of the weekend's London derby.

The Blues have been light at the back as Andreas Christensen was ruled out of the recent matches after testing positive for Covid-19, with Chalobah also absent through injury.

