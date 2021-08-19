Report: Trevoh Chalobah Set to Stay at Chelsea & Sign New Contract Following Thomas Tuchel Talks

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is set to stay with the first team this season and sign a contract extension following talks with Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

The defender has impressed Tuchel and is set to be rewarded.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chalobah will be offered a contract extension following the meeting with Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was previously reported that the defender was preparing to move on loan, with Valencia interested in his services.

However, youngster has impressed in pre-season and looked comfortable in defence before starting against Villarreal in the Super Cup and Crystal Palace in the league.

Chalobah was voted Man of the Match against Palace as he scored on his Premier League debut and broke down in tears.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all in the last year of their contract and with Chalobah impressing, Chelsea could have the heir to their throne already at the club.

Twitter: Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and it is unclear as to how Chalobah staying will affect these transfer plans.

The news will come as a boost to the Blues fans, who voted that they wanted Chalobah to stay rather than head out on loan this season.

Tuchel has been full of praise for the defender, who he knew from their time in Ligue 1.

What has Tuchel said about Chalobah?

Speaking on Chalobah, Tuchel previously said: "We know him from Lorient and he did very well in pre-season as we wanted to continue in the back three. It was a good match."

