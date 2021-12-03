Report: Trevoh Chalobah's Chelsea Injury Scans 'Positive' Despite West Ham Absence

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's initial scans are 'positive' despite him being ruled out of the Blues' clash against West Ham on Saturday, according to reports.

The youngster was withdrawn from action against Watford as he suffered an impact injury.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chalobah's initial scans are 'positive' and he will be back during the festive period.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This comes as a huge boost to Chelsea, who are suffering with an injury crisis as N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are all sidelined.

Chalobah featured in midfield due to the absence of Kante, Kovacic and Jorginho against Watford before suffering his injury

Tuchel admitted that he was worried about Chalobah following the clash with Watford.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"The most worried I am is about the injury on Trevoh Chalobah," Tuchel told Amazon Prime.

"We got a lot of hits today. The doctor was on the field, 20 times it felt like, to treat players. It’s a big loss with Trevoh. We have already some injured key players so I am worried about that because the next game is Saturday at 12:30."

But now, Chelsea have been handed a boos as speaking on Chalobah ahead of his side's clash vs West Ham, Tuchel said: "For Trevoh we need more examinations to see how bad it is.”

These initial examinations have taken place and look positive as Kinsella reported.

Now, Chelsea will be hoping to get the Cobham graduate back in training as soon as possible as they need their whole squad as they compete at the top end of the Premier League table.

