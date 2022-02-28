The trustees of the Chelsea charitable foundation have denied any deal has been agreed to take over the Club's stewardship from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

On Saturday evening, prior to Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Roman Abramovich released a statement amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich has come under pressure to be sanctioned by the UK Government for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, which saw him make the decision to relinquish the 'stewardship and care' to protect the club.

Chelsea released a statement on Sunday morning hours before the cup final to share their devastation of the war in Ukraine.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

The six trustees are as follows: Bruce Buck, Emma Hayes, Paul Ramos, Piara Powar, John Devine and Sir Hugh Robertson.

But as per the Athletic, they were only informed on Saturday afternoon by Bruce Buck. He even was unaware until late on before the statement was released later that evening.

A video call was held by the trustees on Sunday and further talks are set to take place, however they insist nothing has been agreed, signed or transferred to hand them the 'stewardship and care' of the Club.

Chelsea's position is relaxed, as per the report, while the trustees have doubts about whether their position with the foundation will come under scrutiny from the Charity Commission.

The Telegraph add that there is a view that trustees would not want to act or be seen as a front for Abramovich, although that was not collectively raised as a central concern in the meeting.

Talks are ongoing as all parties hope to find a solution, but for now the situation is unclear and uncertain despite Chelsea's calmness.

