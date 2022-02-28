Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Trustees of Charitable Foundation Who Roman Abramovich Handed Chelsea Stewardship To Could Quit Over Concerns

Several trustee members of Chelsea's charitable foundation could quit after Roman Abramovich revealed he would hand over the 'stewardship and care' of the Club. 

Abramovich released a 110-word statement which stated he was taking a step back from the Club following the war in Ukraine which has seen the Russian-born come under scrutiny by the UK Government for his links to the Russian state and Vladimir Putin. 

Bruce Buck, Emma Hayes, John Devine, Paul Ramos, Piara Powar and Sir Hugh Robertson are the six trustees, however as per the Telegraph, at least two have raised concerns privately amid suggestions they will be compromised. 

imago1010237174h

After talks were held on Sunday, more discussions are set to take place this week, and within Chelsea they know the current trustees may not all remain. 

Read More

Lawyers are now working on proposals for a potential structure that could be put before them as they attempt to find a solution. 

Chelsea, as per the report, will hold 'no hard feelings' should any trustee member decide to stand down. 

imago0048174197h

It comes after Abramovich, who has been the subject of calls to be sanctioned as well as stripped of his ownership of Chelsea, accepted an offer to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to find a 'peaceful resolution' to the war in Ukraine. 

A spokesperson said on Monday“I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0048174197h
News

Report: Trustees of Charitable Foundation Who Roman Abramovich Handed Chelsea Stewardship To Could Quit Over Concerns

By Matt Debono
47 seconds ago
imago1010061825h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Norwich City Should Either Side Reach FA Cup Quarter Finals

By Matt Debono
30 minutes ago
imago1010234053h
News

'We Will Refocus' - Antonio Rudiger Reveals Chelsea Will Switch Their Attention After Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010237036h
News

'Referee is Right There' - Trevoh Chalobah Criticises Stuart Attwell After Nasty Challenge From Naby Keita

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010220130h
News

'Come Back Stronger' - Jorginho and Marcos Alonso React to Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010237089h
News

'Great Feeling to be Back' - Reece James Shares Delight of Chelsea Injury Return

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1010215352h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Have to Sort Out Attacking Problems to Compete for Premier league & Champions League

By Matt Debono
3 hours ago
imago1010231644h
News

'Back Stronger!' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Pride Despite Carabao Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago