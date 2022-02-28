Several trustee members of Chelsea's charitable foundation could quit after Roman Abramovich revealed he would hand over the 'stewardship and care' of the Club.

Abramovich released a 110-word statement which stated he was taking a step back from the Club following the war in Ukraine which has seen the Russian-born come under scrutiny by the UK Government for his links to the Russian state and Vladimir Putin.

Bruce Buck, Emma Hayes, John Devine, Paul Ramos, Piara Powar and Sir Hugh Robertson are the six trustees, however as per the Telegraph, at least two have raised concerns privately amid suggestions they will be compromised.

IMAGO / PA Images

After talks were held on Sunday, more discussions are set to take place this week, and within Chelsea they know the current trustees may not all remain.

Lawyers are now working on proposals for a potential structure that could be put before them as they attempt to find a solution.

Chelsea, as per the report, will hold 'no hard feelings' should any trustee member decide to stand down.

IMAGO / PA Images

It comes after Abramovich, who has been the subject of calls to be sanctioned as well as stripped of his ownership of Chelsea, accepted an offer to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to find a 'peaceful resolution' to the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since. Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement.”

