Report: Chelsea to Switch From Back Three to Back Four Next Season

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Tuchel Considering Change in Formation

Would a change in formation suit the Blues?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is considering whether to switch from a back three to a four-man defence this pre-season, according to reports.

When Tuchel took over Chelsea he immediately switched to play three at the back, deploying one of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James or Cesar Azpilicueta at the right-wing back position to allow the Blues to be more defensively sound.

Chelsea had previously played a back four under Frank Lampard but upon switching the formation the Blues went on a succesful run and became the most solid defence in Europe on the way to lifting the Champions League trophy.

However, according to The Athletic, Tuchel is considering playing a four man defence next season.

The Chelsea boss is considering tinkering his tactics ahead of next season

The Chelsea boss is considering tinkering his tactics ahead of next season

The report suggests that the Chelsea players should be prepared for a 'testing and draining period' under Tuchel in pre-season as he will use the time as an opportunity to improve patterns of play and test out new systems and formations.

The German didn't have the chance to experiment with his tactics or system since taking over from Lampard due to an intense fixture list, however we have seen Chelsea switch to a back four on few occassions when chasing a goal late in the game.

The Blues missed out on Hakimi, but could this see a change in formation for Chelsea next season?

The Blues missed out on Hakimi, but could this see a change in formation for Chelsea next season?

After missing out on Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who is set to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea could opt to go for a back four at times next season. This would have been difficult if the club had signed the Moroccan, who is a specialist right wing-back.

The Blues have a wealth of talent in attack and it seems that Tuchel is willing to experiment with his shape in pre-season to accomodate these players.

The head coach is also keen to add 'dream signing' Erling Haaland to the team as he looks to challenge for the title next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33631250
News

Report: Chelsea to Switch From Back Three to Back Four Next Season

sipa_33711998
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Sunday 27 June

A245B025-46DA-4C04-AA43-654B875CEF97
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Saturday 26 June: Christensen, Jorginho & Emerson All Progress Into Quarters

pjimage (21)
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Set to Open Chelsea Talks Over Summer Moves for Ziyech, Bakayoko & Giroud

sipa_33685582 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Raphael Varane Wants Man Utd Move Amid Chelsea Offer

sipa_33147803
Transfer News

Report: Man City Want Chelsea Defender Reece James - Pep Guardiola 'Huge Admirer'

48455011
News

Official: Nathan Baxter Completes Loan Switch to Hull City

E4uAlw8XMAYJkgz
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Blues Watch: The Chelsea Stars Involved on Saturday 26 June