Report: Chelsea to Switch From Back Three to Back Four Next Season

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is considering whether to switch from a back three to a four-man defence this pre-season, according to reports.

When Tuchel took over Chelsea he immediately switched to play three at the back, deploying one of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James or Cesar Azpilicueta at the right-wing back position to allow the Blues to be more defensively sound.

Chelsea had previously played a back four under Frank Lampard but upon switching the formation the Blues went on a succesful run and became the most solid defence in Europe on the way to lifting the Champions League trophy.

However, according to The Athletic, Tuchel is considering playing a four man defence next season.

The report suggests that the Chelsea players should be prepared for a 'testing and draining period' under Tuchel in pre-season as he will use the time as an opportunity to improve patterns of play and test out new systems and formations.

The German didn't have the chance to experiment with his tactics or system since taking over from Lampard due to an intense fixture list, however we have seen Chelsea switch to a back four on few occassions when chasing a goal late in the game.

After missing out on Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who is set to complete a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea could opt to go for a back four at times next season. This would have been difficult if the club had signed the Moroccan, who is a specialist right wing-back.

The Blues have a wealth of talent in attack and it seems that Tuchel is willing to experiment with his shape in pre-season to accomodate these players.

The head coach is also keen to add 'dream signing' Erling Haaland to the team as he looks to challenge for the title next season.

