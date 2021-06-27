Report: Tuchel Will Not Take it Easy on Players in Pre-Season

The Chelsea boss will be demanding high intensity and work ethic from his players when they return for pre-season.

Thomas Tuchel will not be taking it easy on his players when they return for pre-season training, according to reports.

Chelsea will return to Cobham in the first week of July for pre-season as Tuchel's side will come back together next month to prepare for the new season, looking to defend their Champions League crown and push for a title challenge in the Premier League

The Athletic reports that Chelsea players must be prepared for a 'testing and draining' period under Tuchel this pre-season.

Tuchel will not give his players an easy ride this pre-season

Chelsea stars will return in a 'staggered approach' with other members of squad returning on July 6. Younger members of the squad, academy stars, and returning loanees will train with the first-team as 17 players have featured in Euro 2020 for the Blues.

Pre-season tournaments are usually played at a slower tempo, focusing on gaining match fitness but The Athletic continue to report that Tuchel is putting even greater onus on the warm-up matches this summer ahead of a busy season.

The report also states that Tuchel could use the time period to work on a different formation, perhaps switching to a back four.

The Blues have a packed schedule next season, competing in the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup

Due to COVID-19 and travel restrictions, the Blues are playing all their pre-season games in Britain but no matter where Chelsea play Tuchel will not be taking it easy on his players.

Chelsea face Tottenham and Arsenal in a pre-season series tournament, with Tuchel eager to face tough opponents in the build up to the season.

What Thomas Tuchel said after Chelsea confirmed pre-season clashes against Spurs and Arsenal

"I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums," said Tuchel.

"Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history."

