Report: Tuchel Set to Give Homegrown Stars Chance to Impress

As the Blues return to pre-season the Cobham boys will have the chance to impress.

Thomas Tuchel is set to give Chelsea's homegrown and academy players an opportunity to impress during the Blues pre-season training, according to reports.

Chelsea return to Cobham on Monday 5 July as preperations for the 2021/22 season begin.

However, many of the Blues' squad have been at the European Championships this summer and will report back to pre-season duty later than the rest of the squad.

This will allow some younger players to work under Tuchel in pre-season and as per Football.London, these homegrown stars will have the chance to impress the German.

Tuchel will look at the home-grown players in pre-season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

It has been reported that Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Xavier Mbuyamba, Marc Guehi and Armando Broja will all be given the opportunity to impress Tuchel.

It was previously reported that Gallagher, who spent last campaign on loan as West Brom, was eager to show Tuchel what he can add to the Chelsea squad in pre-season.

Guehi had an impressive loan spell at Swansea City last season and will be keen to work under Tuchel in pre-season whilst fellow Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva return to pre-season training at a later date due to international commitments.

Broja was on loan at Vitesse Arnhem last season and featured 30 times, bagging 10 goals for the Eredevise outfit. With Chelsea being heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham set for exits this summer, Broja will be keen to show that he can step up for the Blues.

Several high-profile loanees such as Bakayoko will also be evaluated Photo Federico Proietti / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Chelsea's other returning high-profile loanees will also be evaluated by the Chelsea boss with Malang Sarr, Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko all set to be looked at.

Chelsea coach Tuchel will not be taking it easy on his players in pre-season as he will use the time period to work on a different formation, perhaps switching to a back four.

The Blues will be competing against London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in the Mind Series at the start of August before flying out to Dublin in Ireland for a training camp.

