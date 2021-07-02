Report: Tuchel to Look at Returning Loanees Before Transfer Decisions

The Chelsea boss wants to take a look at his players

Thomas Tuchel is to be allowed to take a look at the players returning from loan this pre-season before making a decision on any transfers, according to reports.

It has been reported that Thomas Tuchel wants to give returing loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko the chance to impress in pre-season training, whilst Conor Gallagher is keen to impress the German when he returns to Cobham.

As per Football.London, the Chelsea hierarchy are willing to let Tuchel 'run the rule' over several players before transfer decisions are made.

The Blues boss is prepared to give returning loanees the chance to impress (Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

This shows the trust that the Chelsea board have in Tuchel as previous head coaches at Stamford Bridge have not been afforded this luxury.

It was reported previously that Tuchel would give Chelsea's homegrown stars the opportunity to impress with Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Dujon Sterling, Xavier Mbuyamba, Marc Guehi and Armando Broja all set to train under the German.

Chelsea's other returning high-profile loanees will also be evaluated by the Chelsea boss with Malang Sarr, Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley and Bakayoko all set to be looked at.

Bakayoko is attracting interest from AC Milan Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Tuchel is set to be back at Cobham from Monday as several players return, including the loanees.

Those who featured in the Champions League final and post-season internationals will return by the end of the week whilst players who participated in Euro 2020, and those still there, will return later on.

The club have confirmed their participation in the Mind Series as The Blues will be competing against London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal at the start of August before flying out to Dublin in Ireland for a training camp.

