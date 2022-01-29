Report: Tuchel Wants Gallagher Back in Chelsea Squad From Summer Onwards

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is keen for Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher to re-join the Blues squad from summer onwards, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has amassed seven goals so far this season in just 19 Premier League appearances, and he's caught the eye of several clubs across England.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira has become particularly fond of Gallagher during his season-long spell at the club and will likely be keen to keep him if he can.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As per Jacob Steinberg, via Simon Phillips, Conor Gallagher is likely to be back at Stamford Bridge next season, upon manager Thomas Tuchel's request.

"Conor Gallagher is gonna come back, Tuchel really likes him and he wants him to be part of Chelsea's first team squad next season."



The English youngster has impressed for his attacking flair in a struggling league side.

When asked about working with Gallagher, Vieira recently expressed how lucky he feels to manage such a prodigy.

IMAGO / Xinhua

“Working with Conor, it’s a joy really because he is a player who wants to fill his potential, he wants to learn and he wants to work hard and he’s bringing this energy to the team.

“The staff and myself are really enjoying working with him. He comes in every morning with a big smile on his face and is leaving the training ground with a big smile as well."

It is also rumoured that Gallagher is keen to impress back at his youth club and prove that he is finally ready to make up a part of their first team.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube