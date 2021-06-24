Report: Tuchel To Give Bakayoko And Loftus-Cheek Chance In Pre-Season

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Tuchel Wants To Look At Two Midfieders In Pre-Season

Would these loanees impress upon their return to Chelsea?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to take a look at midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko when the pair return to Chelsea for pre-season.

Loftus-Cheek spent last season in an uneventful loan spell at Fulham, as the Cottagers suffered relegation, whilst Bakayoko played his second consecutive season in Italy, turning out for Napoli. Despite impressing in Naples, the Italians will not be making a permanent offer for the French midfielder.

The Guardian report that following the pending departure of Billy Gilmour on loan, Tuchel will take the opportunity to look at the midfielders already at the club such as Loftus-Cheek and Bakayoko before deciding if recruitments are necessary.

Billy Gilmour's departure could open the door for Loftus-Cheek and Bakayoko at Chelsea

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in Gilmour after a fine Euro 2020 display against England, where the Scotland international claimed the Man of the Match award.

However, it appears that Norwich City are Chelsea's preferred destination for the midfielder - opening the door for Loftus-Cheek and Bakayoko to impress in pre-season.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea are trying to find buyers for Bakayoko, who is attracting interest from AC Milan, whilst Loftus-Cheek has been attracting attention from former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio.

Loftus-Cheek has previously been compared to Michael Ballack by Thomas Tuchel

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

When asked about the 25-year-old earlier in the season, Tuchel said: "It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

