Report: Turkish Billionaire Muhsin Bayrak 'Determined' to Buy Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

Turkish Billionaire Muhsin Bayrak is determined to buy Chelsea, with his lawyer set to be in London to hold talks on Thursday, according to reports.

Last Wednesday on March 2, Abramovich confirmed that he would be putting the Club up for sale after 19 years as Blues owner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale, inviting bids ahead of a set March 15 deadline for offers to be made before a review period of credible bids.

And as per BBC Sport, Bayrak is determined to purchase the club and his lawyer is set to travel to London to hold talks.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that he was in talks to purchase the club from Abramovich as he said: "We are negotiating the terms of the purchase of Chelsea with Roman Abramovich's lawyers. We are in the negotiation phase for the signatures. We will fly the Turkish flag in London soon.

He added: "Roman Abramovich has confirmed that he will sell Chelsea, which he bought in 2003, on the club's official website. Our Holding Lawyers and Roman Abramovich's lawyers have been in touch since the first day Chelsea entered the sales process. The negotiation process has come to an end and we are planning to sign soon. This sale is also very important for Turkey."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Turkish billionaire is the Chairman of the Board of AB Group Holding, who has investments in crypto money, construction and energy sectors. His net worth is currently unknown.

They are based in Istanbul, and operate in several European countries, and are preparing to enter England, and specifically London.

The latest reports have stated that there are 20 credible parties interested in purchasing Chelsea, despite many of these being unnamed.



However, despite several bids, Abramovich's £3 billion valuation has not yet been met.

It remains to be seen as to whether Bayrak will be successful but he is set to hold talks over the purchase.

