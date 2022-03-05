Report: Two Further Names Interested in Buying Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

Two further names have emerged as having interest in buying Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per ESPN, RedBird Capital Partners and Michael Rubin have emerged as interested parties.

The report states that RedBird Capital Partners, a Manhattan-based private equity company founded by Gerry Cardinale and advised by Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane, are one of a number of U.S.-based groups assessing the feasibility of a bid.

Furthermore, Rubin, who owns soports merchandise group Fanatics, was working on a bid. However, ESPN continue to state that he is fully focused on Fanatics and unlikely to bid at this time.

Redbird have reportedly been interested in acquiring a European football team in recent months and Abramovich's decision to sell has alerted the group to the possibility.

However, it remains to be seen as to how serious their interest is as other parties appear to be more likely to take over from the Russian.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

Chelsea had received interest from Switzerland, USA also but will not rush into a sale.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.



