Report: Two Potential Buyers 'Not Deterred' From Bidding for Chelsea Following Abramovich Sanctions

Two potential buyers of Chelsea Football Club have not been deterred from bidding for the Club despite Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government, according to reports.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, two interested parties have are not deterred from bidding for Chelsea despite the sanctions.

IMAGO / PA Images

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

Chelsea have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.



IMAGO / PA Images

Previous reports have stated that Todd Boehy and Hansjorg Wyss still want to push ahead with their consortium in a bid to buy Chelsea.

And journalist Kinsella believes that many others are likely to take a similar stance, planning to pursue their interest in Abramovich's side.

It was reported that Abramovich was 'unsure' regarding Wyss and Boehly as his successors at Chelsea but now the sale could be down to the UK government, and not the Russian if he allows the authorities to take control of a sale.

Abramovich wanted in the region of between £3-4 billion to sell Chelsea, with it unclear as to what the valuation would be if the government are in control of a sale.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen following the sanctions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube