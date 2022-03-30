Report: UEFA Scrap Plans for Champions League Qualification Based on Coefficiency

UEFA have knocked back proposals to allow two teams to qualify for the Champions League based in part on coefficient, according to reports.

The controversial plan has been put to a stop as part of the new Champions League format, which will see 36 teams in the competition from 2024/25.

As per the Times, UEFA have scrapped the 'most controversial' part of the Champions League qualification plan to allow two Clubs with strong recent European records to leapfrog others.

It was previously reported that a metric calculated according to continental performance from the five previous seasons would be implemented.

The proposals would have see teams who finish outside the Champions League places in their domestic leagues, but qualify for the Europa League or win a cup in their country, compete for two places which would be decided by coefficient rankings.

However, UEFA has told the European Club Association that such 'leapfrogging' will not be allowed.

Therefore, the fifth place would be enough for a club that has failed to qualify via the Premier League but has one of the two highest UEFA rankings among unqualified teams.

However, several people at UEFA do believe that the suggestion would boost the value of media rights, guaranteeing the biggest teams will always be involved in the competition.

Despite this, they are wary of fan backlash from such proposals as was seen when the European Super League was suggested last year.

Therefore, the plans will not go ahead despite other changes to the competition's format from the 2024/25 season.

