Report: UEFA Super Cup Venue Decided For Chelsea vs Villarreal Clash

UEFA have decided on the venue location for the Super Cup in August, according to reports in Spain.

Chelsea will face Spanish side Villarreal in August as the two European champions come head-to-head.

Thomas Tuchel's side lifted the Champions League last month after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City. While Villarreal clinched Europa League glory thanks to a 11-10 penalty shootout win against Manchester United.

The Champions League final was moved from Istanbul again following Covid-19 restrictions and was hosted in Porto. 

It had been originally planned for the Super Cup to be held in Belfast, Northern Ireland but there had to been rumours Turkey could be awarded the game due to missing out on the Champions League final.

But as per COPE, via football.london, UEFA have told them the fixture will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast on August 11 at 8pm (UK). 

Chelsea have lost their previous two Super Cup fixtures following European triumphs. After the win over Bayern Munich in 2012, the lost 4-1 to Atletico Madrid. They then lost on penalties to Liverpool in 2019 after winning the Europa League under Maurizio Sarri. 

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to add more silverware under his belt after a stunning opening four months or so in charge of the Blues, guiding them to a top four finish as well as European glory.

