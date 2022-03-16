Report: UK Government/DCMS 'Working to Ensure' Chelsea Don't Face Ticket Problems After International Break

The United Kingdom Government are working to ensure that Chelsea do not face ticket problems after the international break, according to reports.

Following the decision to sanction owner Roman Abramovich for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin as a result of the war in Ukraine, Chelsea were ordered to run the Club under a special licence which allowed them to continue fulfilling their games.

Abramovich's assets were frozen, and is effectively paused all of Chelsea's income streams after the terms in the licence were revealed.

Chelsea were banned from selling merchandise, closing their Stamford Bridge megastore. But it also stopped the Club selling tickets beyond March 10.

This led to controversy as Chelsea were unable to sell tickets for their FA Cup clash versus Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Blues asked for the match to be played behind closed doors, leading to outrage.

Now, as per Nizaar Kinsella, the United Kingdom Government, in particular the Department of for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport are working to ensure there are no problems after the international break in regards to tickets.

He states that there is an appetite to get the issue resolved and all parties will work together to prevent further complications.

The weekend of March 26 will see the March international break before Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League, a match which the Blues will be hoping to have a new owner in place for.

If this is the case, ticket sales will be allowed as Abramovich will no longer be in control of the Club and benefitting from finances.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea but all parties wish to ensure a swift sale.

