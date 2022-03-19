Skip to main content
Report: UK Government Will Not Take Part in Assessing Bids for Chelsea Football Club Takeover

The British government will not take any active role in assessing potential bids for the takeover of Chelsea F.C., according to reports.

The west London side are currently undergoing a changing of the guard at Stamford Bridge as a new ownership for the club looks set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

American merchant bank, the Raine Group, were taking bids from potential investors in recent weeks for the club's takeover, but the deadline for bids has since passed.

As such, the Raine Group revealed that they will narrow down their bids to two or three preferred offers as early as next week.

imago1010656816h

MailOnline has since reported that the UK government will be taking no active part in the assessment of initial offers made for the Chelsea takeover.

Instead, the government's role, as MailOnline states, will be to make sure the club are complying with the terms of their current license before ensuring Roman Abramovich does not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The final decision will be left up to Abramovich and his advisors at the Raine Group.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed he feels confident over the takeover of the club thanks to the scale of investment from the potential buyers.

imago1010677623h

"It is a huge amount of money and that’s why I am confident," he said. "If somebody buys a club for this kind of money, it’s about challenging at the highest level, winning and being the best you can.

"It’s not about developing a project. It’s not about making money. I don’t know the ideas behind buying a club or any organisation for this amount of money, because I cannot afford it and I’ll never be able to afford it.

"But that’s what I hope. Chelsea have an awful lot to offer. That’s why the price is like it is."

