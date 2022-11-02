Skip to main content
Report: Upcoming Fixtures Key For Edouard Mendy's Future

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Report: Upcoming Fixtures Key For Edouard Mendy's Future

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy could be playing for his future at the club in the coming weeks.

Following the appointment of Graham Potter, Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has found himself rooted to the bench, watching Kepa Arrizabalaga start every match. Following an injury to the Spaniard, Mendy now has an opportunity to reclaim the number 1. 

In the buildup to Chelsea's final UCL group stage match against Dinamo Zagreb, Matt Law touched on just how important this lifeline might be for the Senegalese keeper. 

Edouard Mendy v Brighton and Hove Albion
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Graham Potter's system, he needs a keeper that is assured with the ball at his feet and capable of distributing it effectively. Potter has seemingly decided Kepa is more adept at this than Mendy, signified in his continual usage of Kepa. 

Mendy's contract renewal has been a topic of discussion and he now has a chance to display his value to Potter in a bid for a wage increase. He is making around £50,000 a week currently, which is half of what Kepa makes and has been an issue in contract discussions. 

It is unclear if either of these two keepers will have a role in Potter's long-term plans but now is a golden opportunity for Mendy to work his way into them. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Raheem Sterling
Media

Raheem Sterling Discusses His Favored Position

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Media

'He's Trained Well' - Graham Potter On Denis Zakaria

By Stephen Smith
Wilfried Zaha
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Fear Losing Wilfried Zaha Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Mark Schwarzer Chelsea
News

'The Question Is How Long Will Fans Be Patient' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer Reflects On Thomas Tuchel's Tenure And Assesses Graham Potter's Chances

By Owen Cummings
Mark Schwarzer Chelsea
News

'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja vs Wolves
News

Armando Broja Wants A Chelsea Future To Learn From The Best

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

By Dylan McBennett