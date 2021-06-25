Timo Werner's Agent Reveals Striker Rejected Bayern Munich & Other Top European Clubs to Sign for Chelsea

Chelsea fought off fierce competition for the striker's signature last summer.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner's agent has announced that the German rejected a host of European clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich.

Werner finished his first campaign in London with 12 goals and 15 assists on the way to winning the Champions League. The German international, who is currently at Euro 2020, has attracted interest from Real Madrid this summer.

The German's agent, Karlheinz Förster, spoke to Sport1, via Sport Witness, to confirm that the Blues fought off competition from Europe's top clubs to land the German last season.

“Some top clubs from Europe wanted him. FC Bayern was there too. But in the end Timo decided on Chelsea,” he said.

However, with Werner's former coach Julain Nagelsmann recently joining Bayern Munich expect rumours to circulate.

“Julian let Timo play in a different position at Leipzig. A bit like Thomas Müller at Bayern. Julian and Timo appreciate each other. Of course, I don’t yet know what will happen in three or four years. Football is fast moving.” said Werner's agent.

His agent also went on to confirm the striker's future at Chelsea.

Former Blue Cesc Fabregas weighed in on Werner's first season at the club.

What did Cesc Fabregas say?

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I've followed the first seasons of the club's two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

"As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence.

"It's a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances, but I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score.

"The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he's not offside and with his speed he will always get chances.

"Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot and, as a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

"Football is so much about confidence and what's in your head and especially strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring. If they miss, it's when you need to support them the most."

