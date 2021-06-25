Report: Timo Werner's Agent Confirms Chelsea Future Amid Real Madrid Interest

After a tough season, the striker is set to stay.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner's agent has confirmed his future at the club, according to reports.

Werner finished his first campaign in London with 12 goals and 15 assists on the way to winning the Champions League. The German international, who is currently at Euro 2020, has attracted interest from Real Madrid this summer.

The German's agent spoke to Sport1, via Sport Witness, to discuss the striker's future.

Chelsea signed German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer Getty Images

What did Werner's agent say?

“You can’t rule out anything, but if I had to assess it at the moment, then I would say very clearly that Timo will stay at Chelsea. He feels comfortable there. A move will not be an issue in the foreseeable future."

Chelsea fought off competition from Europe's top clubs to land the German last season, Werner's agent confirmed.

“Some top clubs from Europe wanted him. FC Bayern was there too. But in the end Timo decided on Chelsea,” he said.

Thomas Tuchel is set to trust Werner next season, despite wanting another striker Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Former Blue Cesc Fabregas weighed in on Werner's first season at the club.

What did Cesc Fabregas say?

"I watch every single Chelsea game, so I've followed the first seasons of the club's two big German signings, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, very closely and I am convinced next season we will start to really see the best of them.

"As a midfielder who likes to make assists, I have played behind strikers before who are going through a bad time or suffering with their confidence.

"It's a bit of both that it can be frustrating that they miss chances, but I would also be thinking at some time Werner will score."

"The most important thing is that he keeps making the runs, that his timing is good, that he's not offside and with his speed he will always get chances.

"Players like Werner are so valuable nowadays because players want the ball at their feet a lot and, as a midfielder, you would like this type of player to run on to your passes.

"Football is so much about confidence and what's in your head and especially strikers who depend so much on scoring or not scoring. If they miss, it's when you need to support them the most."

