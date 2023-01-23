Report: Wesley Fofana And Raheem Sterling Set To Return In The Next Fortnight

The pair have been out of action for an extended period of time, their injuries contributing to the pile-up on Chelsea's treatment table over the past couple of months.

The news that the pair are eyeing up a return to action comes from Nizaar Kinsella, as Chelsea now have a two-week break before their reverse fixture against Fulham in the league, where Graham Potter will hope he has a healthy number of his 13 injured players back from their layoffs.

Fofana hasn't played since October 11th following a reoccurrence of his knee injury that he initally suffered against AC Milan in the Champions League group stage and will face a tough task in regaining his spot in the starting XI, with Thiago Silva and Benoit Badiashile performing at an extremely high level at the back for Chelsea in the past couple of games.

Fofana was brought off against AC Milan with another knee injury IMAGO / Sportimage

Sterling has been out since January 5th, when he picked up a hamstring injury five minutes into his side's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League.

Sterling's first match against his former club ended prematurely IMAGO / PA Images

The winger had been a mainstay in the Chelsea side ahead of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and would have been keen to retake his place in the XI on his return from injury, but with Ziyech seeing his past couple of performances improve mixed with the arrivals of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, the 28-year old may have to join Fofana in regaining Potter's trust.

